Middle Township High School honors former state champions, retires Stefano Anderson's jersey

CAPE MAY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Middle Township High School honored the 1993 Boys and 1994 Girls Basketball state championship teams on the anniversary of their wins Monday.

In addition to celebrating the two memorable wins, the high school also retired Stefano Anderson's jersey.

Anderson is credited with putting Middle Township on the map as a competitive basketball organization.

He led the 1993 Boys Basketball team to the state championship and helped bring home the title.
