Canadiens coach Claude Julien hospitalized with chest pains, not expected for rest of Flyers series

TORONTO -- Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said that coach Claude Julien was experiencing chest pains Wednesday night and was taken by ambulance to a Toronto hospital.

Bergevin confirmed Thursday it was not COVID-19 related.

The 60-year-old coach is not expected to be back behind the bench for the rest of the team's first-round series against Philadelphia. Associate coach Kirk Muller will take over Julien's role in an interim basis.

Bergevin says he is optimistic Julien will be OK, especially after getting good news from a doctor Thursday afternoon.

"Everything should be fine and we hope for the best," Bergevin said.

Bergevin does not expect Julien's family to join him at the hospital in Toronto. He hopes Julien will be able to return home to rest.

The Canadiens won their qualifying round series to make it to the round of 16. They trail the Flyers 1-0 in the first round, with Game 2 set for Friday night.

