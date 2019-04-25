NFL Draft: Jamie Apody interviews Robin Roberts

I have a chance to talk to the best of the best in Philadelphia sports every day!
But this was different. This was Robin Roberts.
Robin is larger than life.
And for a female sportscaster like me, Robin Roberts is responsible for paving the way.
She's a trailblazer; she's the reason I have a chance to do what I love.
And so Thursday morning, there was a bucket list moment for me: meeting a mentor like Robin.
She lived up to my expectations and then some!
What a dynamic, charismatic person she is, and the most incredible part for me?
She told me how much she loved listening to me talk football!
See, Robin and I had never "officially" met before, but you might recall she complimented my work on numerous occasions when she listened in to my appearances on the Morning Wake-Up Call with Matt O'Donnell and Tamala Edwards during Action News Mornings.
Robin will anchor ABC's live coverage of the NFL Draft starting Thursday at 8 p.m. LIVE on 6abc from Nashville.
She couldn't be more excited to return to her roots and put her sports cap back on.
We talked about all the preparation she has done getting ready for this moment. Robin says she's most excited to be able to tell the personal stories of the draft picks, many of whom faced long odds to get to this point where they're about to see their NFL dreams come true.
Watch the video above of my full interview with Robin, plus I'll have pictures on my Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages where I'll continue to update from the draft.