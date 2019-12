Eagles-Redskins score predictions, battle for 1st in NFC East

EMBED >More News Videos Will the Cowboys lose their 4th straight and put the Eagles in position to steal the NFC East?

The Philadelphia Eagles saved their season with a comeback win in overtime on Monday night that moved them into a tie with Dallas atop the NFC East.The division is now a two-team race, and the Birds look to snag sole possession of first with a win in Washington.Sports Director Ducis Rodgers and Action News reporter Christie Ileto predict how Sunday's games will turn out for both the Eagles and the Cowboys and which team will be in first come Sunday night.Lines are subject to change, available via Rivers Casino Philadelphia Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) at Washington Redskins (3-10), 1 p.m. (FOX)Eagles -4.5;40.5LA Rams (8-5) at Dallas Cowboys (6-7), 4:24 p.m. (FOX)Rams -1;49NY Jets (5-8) at Baltimore Ravens (11-2) 8:20 (NFL Network, FOX, Amazon Prime)Ravens -14.545Chicago Bears (7-6) at Green Bay Packers (10-3), 1 p.m. (FOX)Packers -4.540.5Houston Texans (8-5) at Tennessee Titans (8-5), 1 p.m. (CBS)Titans -350Seattle Seahawks (10-3) at Carolina Panthers (5-8) 1 p.m. (FOX)Seahawks -648New England Patriots (10-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (1-12), 1 p.m. (CBS)Patriots -940.5Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) at Detroit Lions (3-9-1) 1 p.m. (FOX)Bucs -347.5Miami Dolphins (3-10) at NY Giants (2-11) 1 p.m. (CBS)Giants -3.546.5Denver Broncos (5-8) at Kansas Coty Chiefs (9-4) 1 p.m. (CBS)Chiefs 9.546Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9) at Oakland Raiders (6-7), 4:05 p.m. (CBS)Raiders -6.5 Over/Under: 45Minnesota Vikings (9-4) at LA Chargers (5-8), 4:04 p.m. (CBS)Vikings -344.5Cleveland Browns (6-7) at Arizona Cardinals (3-9-1), 4:05p.m. (CBS)Browns -348Atlanta Falcons (4-9) at San Francisco 49ers (11-2), 4:25 p.m. (FOX)49ers 10.547.5LA Rams (8-5) at Dallas Cowboys (6-7), 4:25 p.m. (FOX)Rams -149Buffalo Bills (9-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)Steelers -236Indianapolis Colts (6-7) at New Orleans Saints (10-3), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)-9.5 Over/Under: 46