Eagles-Redskins score predictions, battle for 1st in NFC East

By and
The Philadelphia Eagles saved their season with a comeback win in overtime on Monday night that moved them into a tie with Dallas atop the NFC East.
The division is now a two-team race, and the Birds look to snag sole possession of first with a win in Washington.

Sports Director Ducis Rodgers and Action News reporter Christie Ileto predict how Sunday's games will turn out for both the Eagles and the Cowboys and which team will be in first come Sunday night.

Lines are subject to change, available via Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
Playoff scenarios: How Eagles can get into postseason
As the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff hopes hang in the balance, here are some scenarios that could land them in the postseason.

Will the Cowboys lose their 4th straight and put the Eagles in position to steal the NFC East?


EXPERT PICK MATCHUPS

SUNDAY
Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) at Washington Redskins (3-10), 1 p.m. (FOX)
Line: Eagles -4.5; Over/Under: 40.5

LA Rams (8-5) at Dallas Cowboys (6-7), 4:24 p.m. (FOX)
Line: Rams -1; Over/Under: 49

THURSDAY
NY Jets (5-8) at Baltimore Ravens (11-2) 8:20 (NFL Network, FOX, Amazon Prime)
Line: Ravens -14.5 Over/Under: 45

SUNDAY
Chicago Bears (7-6) at Green Bay Packers (10-3), 1 p.m. (FOX)
Line: Packers -4.5 Over/Under: 40.5

Houston Texans (8-5) at Tennessee Titans (8-5), 1 p.m. (CBS)
Line: Titans -3 Over/Under: 50

Seattle Seahawks (10-3) at Carolina Panthers (5-8) 1 p.m. (FOX)
Line: Seahawks -6 Over/Under: 48

New England Patriots (10-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (1-12), 1 p.m. (CBS)
Line: Patriots -9 Over/Under: 40.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) at Detroit Lions (3-9-1) 1 p.m. (FOX)
Line: Bucs -3 Over/Under: 47.5

Miami Dolphins (3-10) at NY Giants (2-11) 1 p.m. (CBS)
Line: Giants -3.5 Over/Under: 46.5

Denver Broncos (5-8) at Kansas Coty Chiefs (9-4) 1 p.m. (CBS)
Line: Chiefs 9.5 Over/Under: 46

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9) at Oakland Raiders (6-7), 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Line: Raiders -6.5 Over/Under: 45

Minnesota Vikings (9-4) at LA Chargers (5-8), 4:04 p.m. (CBS)
Line: Vikings -3 Over/Under: 44.5

Cleveland Browns (6-7) at Arizona Cardinals (3-9-1), 4:05p.m. (CBS)
Line: Browns -3 Over/Under: 48

Atlanta Falcons (4-9) at San Francisco 49ers (11-2), 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Line: 49ers 10.5 Over/Under: 47.5

LA Rams (8-5) at Dallas Cowboys (6-7), 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Line: Rams -1 Over/Under: 49

Buffalo Bills (9-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Line: Steelers -2 Over/Under: 36

MONDAY
Indianapolis Colts (6-7) at New Orleans Saints (10-3), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Line: -9.5 Over/Under: 46
