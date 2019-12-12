Eagles-Redskins score predictions, battle for 1st in NFC East

Sports Director Ducis Rodgers and Action News reporter Christie Ileto predict how Sunday's games will turn out for both the Eagles and the Cowboys and which team will be in first come Sunday night.
Lines are subject to change, available via Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
EXPERT PICK MATCHUPSSUNDAY
Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) at Washington Redskins (3-10), 1 p.m. (FOX)
Line: Eagles -4.5; Over/Under: 40.5
LA Rams (8-5) at Dallas Cowboys (6-7), 4:24 p.m. (FOX)
Line: Rams -1; Over/Under: 49
THURSDAY
NY Jets (5-8) at Baltimore Ravens (11-2) 8:20 (NFL Network, FOX, Amazon Prime)
Line: Ravens -14.5 Over/Under: 45
SUNDAY
Chicago Bears (7-6) at Green Bay Packers (10-3), 1 p.m. (FOX)
Line: Packers -4.5 Over/Under: 40.5
Houston Texans (8-5) at Tennessee Titans (8-5), 1 p.m. (CBS)
Line: Titans -3 Over/Under: 50
Seattle Seahawks (10-3) at Carolina Panthers (5-8) 1 p.m. (FOX)
Line: Seahawks -6 Over/Under: 48
New England Patriots (10-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (1-12), 1 p.m. (CBS)
Line: Patriots -9 Over/Under: 40.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) at Detroit Lions (3-9-1) 1 p.m. (FOX)
Line: Bucs -3 Over/Under: 47.5
Miami Dolphins (3-10) at NY Giants (2-11) 1 p.m. (CBS)
Line: Giants -3.5 Over/Under: 46.5
Denver Broncos (5-8) at Kansas Coty Chiefs (9-4) 1 p.m. (CBS)
Line: Chiefs 9.5 Over/Under: 46
Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9) at Oakland Raiders (6-7), 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Line: Raiders -6.5 Over/Under: 45
Minnesota Vikings (9-4) at LA Chargers (5-8), 4:04 p.m. (CBS)
Line: Vikings -3 Over/Under: 44.5
Cleveland Browns (6-7) at Arizona Cardinals (3-9-1), 4:05p.m. (CBS)
Line: Browns -3 Over/Under: 48
Atlanta Falcons (4-9) at San Francisco 49ers (11-2), 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Line: 49ers 10.5 Over/Under: 47.5
Buffalo Bills (9-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Line: Steelers -2 Over/Under: 36
MONDAY
Indianapolis Colts (6-7) at New Orleans Saints (10-3), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Line: -9.5 Over/Under: 46