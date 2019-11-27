Eagles get back into playoff hunt with easy win over Miami

Check out this week's predictions in NFL Expert Picks as Ducis predicts the outcome of the Eagles game and two other huge matchups in the NFC.
EXPERT PICK MATCHUPSPhiladelphia Eagles (5-6) at Miami Dolphins (2-9) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Eagles -9; Over/Under: 45
Buffalo Bills (8-3) at Dallas Cowboys (6-5) Thursday at 4:30pm (CBS)
Line: Cowboys -6.5; Over/Under: 45.5
MONDAY NIGHTMinnesota Vikings (8-3) at Seattle Seahawks (9-2) Monday at 8:15pm (ESPN)
Line: Seahawks -2.5; Over/Under: 49
THURSDAY GAMESChicago Bears (5-6) at Detroit Lions (3-7-1) Thursday at 12:30pm (FOX)
Line: Bears -3; Over/Under: 38.5
OTHER WEEK 13 MATCHUPSNew Orleans Saints (9-2) at Atlanta Falcons (3-8) Thursday at 8:20pm (NBC)
Line: Saints -6.5; Over/Under: 49
SUNDAY GAMESTennessee Titans (6-5) at Indianapolis Colts (6-5) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Colts -2; Over/Under: 43.5
New York Jets (4-7) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-11) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Jets -3.5; Over/Under: 41.5
Washington Redskins (2-9) at Carolina Panthers (5-6) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Panthers -10; Over/Under: 39.5
San Francisco 49ers (10-1) at Baltimore Ravens (8-2) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Ravens -5; Over/Under: 45.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) at Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Jaguars -1; Over/Under: 49
Cleveland Browns (5-6) at Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Browns -1.5; Over/Under: 40
Green Bay Packers (8-3) at New York Giants (2-9) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Packers -6.5; Over/Under: 46.5
Los Angeles Rams (6-4) at Arizona Cardinals (3-7-1) Sunday at 4:05pm (FOX)
Line: Rams -3Over/Under: 47.5
Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) at Denver Broncos (3-8) Sunday at 4:25pm (CBS)
Line: Chargers -2.5; Over/Under: 38.5
Oakland Raiders (6-5) at Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) Sunday at 4:25pm (CBS)
Line: Chiefs -9.5; Over/Under: 51.5
New England Patriots (10-1) at Houston Texans (7-4) Sunday at 8:20pm (NBC)
Line: Patriots -3; Over/Under: 44.5