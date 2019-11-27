Eagles get back into playoff hunt with easy win over Miami

EXPERT PICK MATCHUPS

The last two games have been pretty bad with fans growing tired of the lack of offensive production. Ducis Rodger says that's all about to change on Sunday.Check out this week's predictions in NFL Expert Picks as Ducis predicts the outcome of the Eagles game and two other huge matchups in the NFC.Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) at Miami Dolphins (2-9) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)Eagles -9;45Buffalo Bills (8-3) at Dallas Cowboys (6-5) Thursday at 4:30pm (CBS)Cowboys -6.5;45.5Minnesota Vikings (8-3) at Seattle Seahawks (9-2) Monday at 8:15pm (ESPN)Seahawks -2.5;49Chicago Bears (5-6) at Detroit Lions (3-7-1) Thursday at 12:30pm (FOX)Bears -3;38.5New Orleans Saints (9-2) at Atlanta Falcons (3-8) Thursday at 8:20pm (NBC)Saints -6.5;49Tennessee Titans (6-5) at Indianapolis Colts (6-5) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)Colts -2;43.5New York Jets (4-7) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-11) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)Jets -3.5;41.5Washington Redskins (2-9) at Carolina Panthers (5-6) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)Panthers -10;39.5San Francisco 49ers (10-1) at Baltimore Ravens (8-2) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)Ravens -5;45.5Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) at Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)Jaguars -1;49Cleveland Browns (5-6) at Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)Browns -1.5;40Green Bay Packers (8-3) at New York Giants (2-9) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)Packers -6.5;46.5Los Angeles Rams (6-4) at Arizona Cardinals (3-7-1) Sunday at 4:05pm (FOX)Rams -347.5Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) at Denver Broncos (3-8) Sunday at 4:25pm (CBS)Chargers -2.5;38.5Oakland Raiders (6-5) at Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) Sunday at 4:25pm (CBS)Chiefs -9.5;51.5New England Patriots (10-1) at Houston Texans (7-4) Sunday at 8:20pm (NBC)Patriots -3;44.5