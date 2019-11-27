Sports

Eagles get back into playoff hunt with easy win over Miami

By
The last two games have been pretty bad with fans growing tired of the lack of offensive production. Ducis Rodger says that's all about to change on Sunday.

Check out this week's predictions in NFL Expert Picks as Ducis predicts the outcome of the Eagles game and two other huge matchups in the NFC.

EXPERT PICK MATCHUPS

Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) at Miami Dolphins (2-9) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Eagles -9; Over/Under: 45

Buffalo Bills (8-3) at Dallas Cowboys (6-5) Thursday at 4:30pm (CBS)
Line: Cowboys -6.5; Over/Under: 45.5

MONDAY NIGHT

Minnesota Vikings (8-3) at Seattle Seahawks (9-2) Monday at 8:15pm (ESPN)
Line: Seahawks -2.5; Over/Under: 49

THURSDAY GAMES

Chicago Bears (5-6) at Detroit Lions (3-7-1) Thursday at 12:30pm (FOX)
Line: Bears -3; Over/Under: 38.5

OTHER WEEK 13 MATCHUPS

New Orleans Saints (9-2) at Atlanta Falcons (3-8) Thursday at 8:20pm (NBC)

Line: Saints -6.5; Over/Under: 49

SUNDAY GAMES

Tennessee Titans (6-5) at Indianapolis Colts (6-5) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Colts -2; Over/Under: 43.5

New York Jets (4-7) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-11) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Jets -3.5; Over/Under: 41.5

Washington Redskins (2-9) at Carolina Panthers (5-6) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Panthers -10; Over/Under: 39.5

San Francisco 49ers (10-1) at Baltimore Ravens (8-2) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Ravens -5; Over/Under: 45.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) at Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Jaguars -1; Over/Under: 49

Cleveland Browns (5-6) at Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Browns -1.5; Over/Under: 40

Green Bay Packers (8-3) at New York Giants (2-9) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Packers -6.5; Over/Under: 46.5

Los Angeles Rams (6-4) at Arizona Cardinals (3-7-1) Sunday at 4:05pm (FOX)
Line: Rams -3Over/Under: 47.5

Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) at Denver Broncos (3-8) Sunday at 4:25pm (CBS)
Line: Chargers -2.5; Over/Under: 38.5

Oakland Raiders (6-5) at Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) Sunday at 4:25pm (CBS)
Line: Chiefs -9.5; Over/Under: 51.5

New England Patriots (10-1) at Houston Texans (7-4) Sunday at 8:20pm (NBC)
Line: Patriots -3; Over/Under: 44.5
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsnflfootballphiladelphia eaglesnfl expert picks
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Port Richmond fire leaves 7 hurt, including 4 children
Police: Man shoots self, 9-year-old son while cleaning gun
Accused gunman in N.J. football shooting appears in court
Grandma who texted wrong teen shares 4th Thanksgiving with him
New Jersey hospital mistakenly gives kidney transplant to wrong person
Holiday travel hits Philadelphia International Airport
Show More
Finishing touches underway for 100th 6ABC Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade
AccuWeather: Wind Advisory Tonight and Thanksgiving Day
16-year-old in critical condition following shooting in Kensington
'Movember' mustaches helping raise awareness for men's health
Sneak Peek: Look inside the first new Toys 'R' Us in NJ
More TOP STORIES News