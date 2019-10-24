Sports

NFL Week 8 betting odds, predictions and how to watch Eagles-Bills

The Birds hope to get back on track on the road against the 5-1 Bills. Sports Director Ducis Rodgers makes his predictions for the Birds and two other Week 8 matchups.

EXPERT PICK MATCHUPS

Philadelphia Eagles (3-4) at Buffalo Bills (5-1) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Bills -1.5
Over/Under: 42.5
Matchup Note: Bills are 3rd in NFL in total defense and scoring D.
Ducis' Prediction: Bills, 20-16

Carolina Panthers (4-2) at San Francisco 49ers (6-0) Sunday 4:05pm (FOX)
Line: 49ers -5
Over/Under: 41.5
Prediction: Panthers, 28-17

Green Bay Packers (6-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) Sunday at 8:20pm (NBC)
Line: Packers -5.5
Over/Under: 48
Prediction: Packers, 30-17

More Week 8 Games

THURSDAY

Washington Redskins (1-6) at Minnesota Vikings (5-2) Thursday at 8:20pm (FOX)
Line: Vikings -14.5; Over/Under: 41.5

SUNDAY

Seattle Seahawks (5-2) at Atlanta Falcons (1-6) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Seahwks -3.5 Over/Under: N/A

Denver Broncos (2-5) at Indianapolis Colts (4-2) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Colts -6; Over/Under: 44

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-4) at Tennessee Titans (3-4) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Titans -2.5; Over/Under: 46

Arizona Cardinals (3-3-1) at New Orleans Saints (6-1) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Saints -10; Over/Under: 47.5

Cincinnati Bengals (0-7) at Los Angeles Rams (4-3) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Rams -12.5; Over/Under: 48.5

Los Angeles Chargers (2-5) at Chicago Bears (3-3) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)

Line: Bears -4.5; Over/Under: 40.5

New York Giants (2-5) at Detroit Lions (2-3-1) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Lions -6.5; Over/Under: 50

New York Jets (1-5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-4) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Jaguars -6; Over/Under: 40.5

Oakland Raiders (3-3) at Houston Texans (4-3) Sunday at 4:25pm (CBS)
Line: Texans -6.5; Over/Under: 51

Cleveland Browns (2-4) at New England Patriots (7-0) Sunday at 4:25pm (CBS)
Line: Patriots -13; Over/Under: 47

MONDAY

Miami Dolphins (0-6) at Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) Monday at 8:15pm (ESPN)
Line: Steelers -14.5; Over/Under: 43
