NFL Week 8 betting odds, predictions and how to watch Eagles-Bills

EXPERT PICK MATCHUPSPhiladelphia Eagles (3-4) at Buffalo Bills (5-1) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Bills -1.5
Over/Under: 42.5
Matchup Note: Bills are 3rd in NFL in total defense and scoring D.
Ducis' Prediction: Bills, 20-16
Carolina Panthers (4-2) at San Francisco 49ers (6-0) Sunday 4:05pm (FOX)
Line: 49ers -5
Over/Under: 41.5
Prediction: Panthers, 28-17
Green Bay Packers (6-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) Sunday at 8:20pm (NBC)
Line: Packers -5.5
Over/Under: 48
Prediction: Packers, 30-17
THURSDAYWashington Redskins (1-6) at Minnesota Vikings (5-2) Thursday at 8:20pm (FOX)
Line: Vikings -14.5; Over/Under: 41.5
SUNDAYSeattle Seahawks (5-2) at Atlanta Falcons (1-6) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Seahwks -3.5 Over/Under: N/A
Denver Broncos (2-5) at Indianapolis Colts (4-2) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Colts -6; Over/Under: 44
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-4) at Tennessee Titans (3-4) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Titans -2.5; Over/Under: 46
Arizona Cardinals (3-3-1) at New Orleans Saints (6-1) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Saints -10; Over/Under: 47.5
Cincinnati Bengals (0-7) at Los Angeles Rams (4-3) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Rams -12.5; Over/Under: 48.5
Los Angeles Chargers (2-5) at Chicago Bears (3-3) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Bears -4.5; Over/Under: 40.5
New York Giants (2-5) at Detroit Lions (2-3-1) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Lions -6.5; Over/Under: 50
New York Jets (1-5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-4) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Jaguars -6; Over/Under: 40.5
Oakland Raiders (3-3) at Houston Texans (4-3) Sunday at 4:25pm (CBS)
Line: Texans -6.5; Over/Under: 51
Cleveland Browns (2-4) at New England Patriots (7-0) Sunday at 4:25pm (CBS)
Line: Patriots -13; Over/Under: 47
MONDAYMiami Dolphins (0-6) at Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) Monday at 8:15pm (ESPN)
Line: Steelers -14.5; Over/Under: 43