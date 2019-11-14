Will Eagles grab the inside track to NFC East with win over Patriots?

EXPERT PICK MATCHUPSNew England Patriots (8-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-4) Sunday at 4:25pm (CBS)
Line: Patriots -3
Over/Under: 44.5
Matchup Note: The Eagles defeated New England 41-33 in Super Bowl LII, the last meeting between the teams. Philadelphia leads the head-to-head series 8-6.
Dallas Cowboys (5-4) at Detroit Lions (3-5-1) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: OFF
Over/Under: OFF
Matchup Note: Lions quarterback Matt Stafford broke his 136 consecutive start streak because of fractured bones in his back, he is questionable for Week 11.
Houston Texans (6-3) at Baltimore Ravens (7-2) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Ravens -4.5
Over/Under: 49.5
Matchup Note: The Ravens are on a 5-game winning streak, Houston has won 4 of its last 5 games.
OTHER WEEK 11 GAMESPittsburgh Steelers (5-4) at Cleveland Browns (3-6) Thursday at 8:20pm (FOX)
Line: Browns -2.5; Over/Under: 40.5
Atlanta Falcons (2-7) at Carolina Panthers (5-4) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Panthers -5.5; Over/Under: 50.5
Jacksonville Jaguars (4-5) at Indianapolis Colts (5-4) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Colts -3; Over/Under: 44
Buffalo Bills (6-3) at Miami Dolphins (2-7) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Bills -6; Over/Under: 39
Denver Broncos (3-6) at Minnesota Vikings (7-3) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Vikings -11; Over/Under: 39.5
New York Jets (2-7) at Washington Redskins (1-8) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Redskins -1; Over/Under: 38
New Orleans Saints (7-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Saints -6; Over/Under: 50
Arizona Cardinals (3-6-1) at San Francisco 49ers (8-1) Sunday at 4:05pm (FOX)
Line: 49ers -13.5; Over/Under: 45.5
Cincinnati Bengals (0-9) at Oakland Raiders (5-4) Sunday at 4:25pm (CBS)
Line: Raiders -10.5; Over/Under: 48.5
Chicago Bears (4-5) at Los Angeles Rams (5-4) Sunday at 8:20pm (NBC)
Line: Rams -6.5; Over/Under: 41.5
MONDAYKansas City Chiefs (6-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) Monday at 8:15pm
Line: Chiefs -3.5; Over/Under: 52.5