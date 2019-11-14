Sports

Will Eagles grab the inside track to NFC East with win over Patriots?

By
The Eagles look to seize sole possession of first place in the NFC East when they host the New England Patriots on Sunday. Our experts, Ducis Rodgers and Jeff Skversky, predict the outcome of that big game, whether the Cowboys will drop their second in a row and a big AFC battle.

EXPERT PICK MATCHUPS

New England Patriots (8-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-4) Sunday at 4:25pm (CBS)
Line: Patriots -3
Over/Under: 44.5
Matchup Note: The Eagles defeated New England 41-33 in Super Bowl LII, the last meeting between the teams. Philadelphia leads the head-to-head series 8-6.

Dallas Cowboys (5-4) at Detroit Lions (3-5-1) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: OFF
Over/Under: OFF
Matchup Note: Lions quarterback Matt Stafford broke his 136 consecutive start streak because of fractured bones in his back, he is questionable for Week 11.

Houston Texans (6-3) at Baltimore Ravens (7-2) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Ravens -4.5
Over/Under: 49.5
Matchup Note: The Ravens are on a 5-game winning streak, Houston has won 4 of its last 5 games.

OTHER WEEK 11 GAMES

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4) at Cleveland Browns (3-6) Thursday at 8:20pm (FOX)
Line: Browns -2.5; Over/Under: 40.5

Atlanta Falcons (2-7) at Carolina Panthers (5-4) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Panthers -5.5; Over/Under: 50.5

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-5) at Indianapolis Colts (5-4) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Colts -3; Over/Under: 44

Buffalo Bills (6-3) at Miami Dolphins (2-7) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Bills -6; Over/Under: 39

Denver Broncos (3-6) at Minnesota Vikings (7-3) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Vikings -11; Over/Under: 39.5

New York Jets (2-7) at Washington Redskins (1-8) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)

Line: Redskins -1; Over/Under: 38

New Orleans Saints (7-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Saints -6; Over/Under: 50

Arizona Cardinals (3-6-1) at San Francisco 49ers (8-1) Sunday at 4:05pm (FOX)
Line: 49ers -13.5; Over/Under: 45.5

Cincinnati Bengals (0-9) at Oakland Raiders (5-4) Sunday at 4:25pm (CBS)
Line: Raiders -10.5; Over/Under: 48.5

Chicago Bears (4-5) at Los Angeles Rams (5-4) Sunday at 8:20pm (NBC)
Line: Rams -6.5; Over/Under: 41.5

MONDAY

Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) Monday at 8:15pm
Line: Chiefs -3.5; Over/Under: 52.5
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsnflfootballphiladelphia eaglesnfl expert picks
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 shot at Southern California high school
Death of teacher found in Brandywine River classified as homicide
New HBO series begins filming in Coatesville
NJ lawmakers to take up ban on flavored e-cigarettes
Police: Mayor-elect target of racist, sexist messages at home
Jury deliberations continue in Sean Kratz murder trial
Show More
AccuWeather: Less Wind, Not As Cold Today
Puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head
Warning issued against using public USB charging stations
Venice Flooding: Italy set to declare state of emergency in city
Vigil held for boy shot on way home from school, gunman sought
More TOP STORIES News