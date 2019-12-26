Eagles face Giants for NFC East title, playoff berth

For the Philadelphia Eagles, the math is simple: Win and you're in.
The Birds are a win in New York away from clinching the NFC East crown and a playoff berth for the third consecutive season.
In the final week of NFL Expert Picks, Ducis Rodgers makes his final pick of the season, predicting whether the Birds get in on their own or if they'll need help in the form of a Cowboys' loss.
Check out the full slate of Week 17 games below. All lines via Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (4:25 p.m., FOX)
Line: PHI -4.5 Over/Under: 45
1 p.m. ET
Dolphins at Patriots (CBS)
Chargers at Chiefs (CBS)
Jets at Bills (CBS)
Packers at Lions (Fox)
Bears at Vikings (Fox)
Saints at Panthers (Fox)
Falcons at Buccaneers (Fox)
Browns at Bengals (Fox)
4:25 p.m ET
Titans at Texans (CBS)
Steelers at Ravens (CBS)
Raiders at Broncos (CBS)
Colts at Jaguars (CBS)
Redskins at Cowboys (Fox)
Cardinals at Rams (Fox)
8:20 p.m. ET
49ers at Seahawks (NBC)
