nfl

Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw suspended for allegedly betting on NFL games

FILE - In this July 30, 2019, file photo, Arizona Cardinals' Josh Shaw runs drills during the teams' NFL football training camp in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

The NFL has suspended one of its players Friday for allegedly betting on games, the first time in more than 35 years a player has been banned for gambling.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw is sidelined until at least the end of the 2020 football season, as the league says he bet on "multiple" NFL games this year. He can petition for reinstatement on Feb. 15, 2021.

The 27-year-old Shaw, who hasn't been in uniform since he suffered a shoulder injury, is not accused of using insider information or compromising any games.

However, gambling on NFL games is against policy for all league employees. For pro sports to coexist with gambling, the NFL must avoid the scandal that would arise from betting by players and others who can directly affect the outcome of games.

"Betting on NFL games, or any element of a game, puts at risk the integrity of the game, damages public confidence in the NFL and is forbidden under all circumstances," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

This isn't Shaw's first career controversy.

In 2014, he was suspended from the University of Southern California's football team for fabricating a story about injuring his ankle while saving his drowning nephew. In reality, Shaw was hurt while jumping from a window to avoid police.

The Cardinals didn't comment on the suspension, referring to the NFL's statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsarizonanflfootballu.s. & worldarizona cardinals
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NFL
Source: Lane Johnson's Eagles extension worth $72M
Teacher's sick day dispute during Eagles parade can be settled by arbitrator
Eagles-Dolphins Preview
Carson Wentz and wife expecting first child
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watch for parts of region
Man critical after being shot 4 times in Brewerytown
Christmas tree sales expected to surge this year
Residents on alert after black bear spotted near Villanova
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
Suspect in London attack had served time for terrorism
Show More
1 dead after crash involving bus on New Jersey Turnpike
List of Christmas shipping deadlines to get packages mailed on time
DNA test helps Philly woman find sister after two decades
Body found in woods in NE Philly
Wrapped presents on a plane: What to know before holiday travel
More TOP STORIES News