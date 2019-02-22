PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Flyers v. Penguins: NHL's Stadium Series comes to Lincoln Financial Field

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Hockey fans are grabbing up their gear and preparing for Saturday's outdoor game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins at Lincoln Financial Field.

Chopper 6 was over the home of the Eagles as crews transformed the playing field into an ice rink.

Fans are counting down to game time.

"I am going to be home watching it with both my kids. My four-year-old daughter and my two-year-old son, they are pretty much my hockey buddies, they sit there in my arms watching the game," said Eric Moore of Springfield, Delaware County.

There will be plenty of fun to be had before the 8 p.m. Saturday game.

Crews are creating a Fan Festival area that promises to have something for the entire family.

Wells Fargo Center's Parking Lot G will be the pre-game headquarters ahead of the outdoor match-up. The free fun kicks off at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and will run until 7:30 p.m..

There is even a Bulls Eye Battle where you can test your skills.

Fans are excited about the pregame festival but also concerned about the rain in the forecast.

"My feelings are they should move the game up a little earlier and it will help everything overall because I don't think Sunday is going to be any better, it's going to be warmer and that is not going to be good for the ice," said Melissa Ferraro.

Local bars and restaurants say the crowds will be a big boost for business and while fans are eager to attend the pregame celebrations, what they really want is a Flyers victory.

"It's a critical game. If I am being honest, you lose, you are kind of out of the playoffs and if you win you got a chance, so it's going to be a big game and I expect it to be really rough," said Mark Weisner Jr., who traveled from Orlando.

The NHL says they are monitoring the weather conditions for Saturday and "as of now, the game is still on as originally scheduled."

The NHL will issue a further update by 12 p.m. on Saturday.
