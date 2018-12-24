Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Nick Foles will start at quarterback for the team on Sunday when they visit the Washington Redskins.Foles has been filling in for Carson Wentz who is recovering from a back injury.There were some concerns about Foles after he took a late hit by the Texans' Jadeveon Clowney while completing a 19-yard pass to Alshon Jeffery on Sunday.Nate Sudfeld came in and threw an incomplete pass, but Foles returned on the next play.The Eagles went on to beat the Texans 32-30 to keep their playoff hopes alive.However, the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles (8-7) need a win at Washington (7-8) next week and for Minnesota (8-6-1) to lose at home to Chicago (11-4) to get a wild-card berth.Meanwhile, Pederson said LT Jason Peters is day-to-day with a quad injury.------