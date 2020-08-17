Sports

Barrington neighbors come together to show support for Flyers' quest for the cup

Flyers fans are ready to watch a win. Anytime. Anywhere. How about Barrington, New Jersey?
BARRINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Neighbors in Barrington, Camden County are showing their support for their favorite team's quest for the cup.

They often gather to watch Philadelphia Flyers games together.

And with Sunday night's shut out victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 3, they got to see their team win another playoff game.

RELATED: Carter Hart shuts out Canadiens in Flyers' 1-0 Game 3 victory

The Barrington bunch has been decorating their homes and front lawns complete with multiple Grittys (or Gritti), a giant Stanley Cup, orange lights galore, and signs with all the players' names.

And also giant letters that read, what else, "Let's Go Flyers!"
