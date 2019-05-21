Philadelphia Eagles

'No limitations' for Eagles QB Wentz in OTAs

By Tim McManus
PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has been cleared to fully participate in OTAs, coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday.

"Carson has no limitations," Pederson said, adding, "I'm not going to hold him back."



Wentz has been recovering from a stress fracture in his back, which was discovered in December and cost him the last three games of the regular season. He told reporters in April that the bone had not fully healed, adding "that's not really the main concern. It's just kind of how I feel, and I feel pretty good with where I'm at."

Wentz did not fully participate in OTAs last season as he recovered from a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. Dealing with multiple injuries and unable to fully develop chemistry with his teammates during the offseason,

Wentz fell short of his MVP-caliber 2017 season, but still completed 70 percent of his throws with 21 touchdowns to seven interceptions in 2018.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsphiladelphia eaglescarson wentz
Copyright © 2019 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
'No limitations' for Eagles QB Wentz in OTAs
NFL offseason agendas: Barnwell's to-do lists for all 16 NFC teams
Ranking NFL QB commitment: How married all 32 teams are to their starters
Eagles' Chris Long says he's retiring after 11 seasons
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man shot by Philadelphia officer did not have a weapon
Mom who passed out on toddler indicted on manslaughter count
Philly officer helps save man's life after stabbing in Boston Market lot
Mother struck, dragged by own SUV after child puts vehicle in reverse
'Wawa Jokester' serves up laughs every morning
Baby of slain Chicago teen opens eyes for first time
Primary Day in Pennsylvania, find your polling place
Show More
Judge grants Bay Area family right to dead son's sperm
2 men, 3 women sought in Philly apartment killing
Great white shark tracked in Long Island Sound for 1st time
Detective saved by fellow officer after suffering catastrophic heart failure
Police searching for 2 young siblings in North Philly
More TOP STORIES News