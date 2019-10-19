Ocean City cross country team honored after nearly missing Disney competition

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Ocean City High School's cross country team was celebrated during a pep rally on Friday after nearly missing out on their biggest competition of the season.Students dressed in red and black packed the school's gymnasium.The team came close to pulling out of Disney's Cross Country Classic in Orlando last weekend when their Frontier Airlines flight out of Philadelphia was canceled at the last minute.Fortunately, Delta Airlines intervened and flew the team down to Florida just in time for the races.The boys won first place out of 78 high schools and the girls' varsity team took second.