Upper Darby High School winter games closed to public

UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Upper Darby School District announced Friday that beginning this weekend, all home games for the winter season will be closed to the general public.

District officials said the change is due to safety concerns following a fight at a basketball game last month.

Saturday's basketball game against Conestoga High School is affected by this new policy.

Students who want to attend will have to present an ID, and student-athletes must submit a list of any family members they wish to bring, officials said.
