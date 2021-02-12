Sports

Gov. Murphy allows parents, guardians back in stands at youth and school sporting events

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Parents can again attend their children's school sporting events in New Jersey.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday he was signing an executive order to permit up to two parents or guardians to attend indoor and outdoor school sporting events.

The order is effective immediately, Murphy said.



School districts may now allow up to two parents/guardians per participating athlete under the age of 21 to attend practices and competitions, as long as attendance at indoor events does not top 35% of the room's capacity or 150 people.

Public health guidelines must be followed, Murphy said.

During a news briefing on Friday, Murphy said there were 3,285 new cases of COVID-19 based off positive PCR tests and an additional 775 cases based off antigen tests.

The positivity rate for all PCR tests recorded on February 8 was 7.19%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
