'Phanatical' fan travels to Lambeau Field for Eagles game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mega Eagles fan, who embodies everything Philadelphia, made the trip to Lambeau Field to see the Packers take on the Birds.Action News caught up with Philadelphia resident Robert Dunphy who says he drove to Green Bay, Wisconsin overnight to see the big game."I wanted to see Lambeau which is a historic landmark. Now we're watching the Eagles beat up on the Packers," said Dunphy.But it was Dunphy's tattoos that might get the win for the evening.He literally carries Philadelphia everywhere he goes.An Interstate 95 can be seen over his chest, and above that, the Philadelphia Eagle. And you can't miss the Liberty Bell, the Philadelphia skyline or the massive Phillie Phanatic on his stomach.Dunphy says he's even getting the Artic Splash on his left side - a brand of lemon-flavored iced tea sold in Philadelphia.The mega-fan is predicting the Birds are going to go all the way this season."We winning it back this year," says Dunphy.