Sports

'Phanatical' fan travels to Lambeau Field for Eagles game

By Brandon Longo
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mega Eagles fan, who embodies everything Philadelphia, made the trip to Lambeau Field to see the Packers take on the Birds.

Action News caught up with Philadelphia resident Robert Dunphy who says he drove to Green Bay, Wisconsin overnight to see the big game.

"I wanted to see Lambeau which is a historic landmark. Now we're watching the Eagles beat up on the Packers," said Dunphy.



But it was Dunphy's tattoos that might get the win for the evening.

He literally carries Philadelphia everywhere he goes.

An Interstate 95 can be seen over his chest, and above that, the Philadelphia Eagle. And you can't miss the Liberty Bell, the Philadelphia skyline or the massive Phillie Phanatic on his stomach.

Dunphy says he's even getting the Artic Splash on his left side - a brand of lemon-flavored iced tea sold in Philadelphia.



The mega-fan is predicting the Birds are going to go all the way this season.

"We winning it back this year," says Dunphy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Maple Shade officers honored for their life-saving actions
4 hurt after vehicle plows into parked cars in North Philadelphia
Parents arrested after 11-month old overdoses on heroin, officials say
Family releases new video of missing Dulce Maria Alavez
Man arrested in shooting of neighbor's 7-pound poodle
Public toilets, sinks installed in Kensington to curb Hep A outbreak
Philly homeowner could face charges after shooting intruder
Show More
Death toll rises from rare EEE virus transmitted by mosquitoes
Action News Troubleshooters helps hero get new refrigerator
Contractor robbed at gunpoint in Fairmount
New bike patrol in Kensington hopes to save overdose victims
Health experts urge people to get flu shots
More TOP STORIES News