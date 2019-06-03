Sports

Former Saint Joe's head coach Phil Martelli joins University of Michigan staff

PHILADELPHIA -- Michigan's Juwan Howard has hired former Saint Joseph's Hawks head coach Phil Martelli as an assistant coach.

Martelli announced the move via Twitter.

Martelli was let go by Saint Joseph's back in March after 34 years with the Hawks, 24 as a head coach and 10 as an assistant coach. During his time at the helm, St. Joe's went to the NCAA tournament seven times and made six NIT appearances. They won four Atlantic 10 regular-season championships under Martelli, including 2004's team that reached the Elite Eight behind the star backcourt of Jameer Nelson and Delonte West.

Saint Joseph's struggled in Martelli's final three seasons and went 14-19 overall last season.

Howard was hired earlier this month to replace John Beilein, who left for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He's expected to retain assistant coach Saddi Washington, who was an assistant under Beilein, while former NBA player Howard Eisley is also in the mix to be on Howard's staff.
