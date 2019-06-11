Philadelphia Eagles Mini-Camp Begins

In fact Doug Pederson says every player has reported.
The minicamp began on Tuesday.
Pederson says getting the Carson Wentz extension done helped eliminate distractions down the road, and now the Eagles franchise QB can focus solely on football and will not have to answer questions about his future.
#Eagles rookie RB Miles Sanders out of Penn State will miss the ENTIRE Eagles minicamp with a lingering hamstring injury— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) June 11, 2019
Doug Pederson on Miles:
“it hurts a little bit that he's not getting the physical reps, but I don't want to risk him any further”@6abc #MilesSanders pic.twitter.com/8J8EWownXY
Among the things to watch for at mini-camp will be DeSean Jackson working on punt returning. The Eagles could use the electric wide receiver on special teams like they did earlier in his career.
Remember the "Miracle at the Meadowlands Part II?
Pederson adds he's not concerned with veterans in the secondary still working their way back from injuries like Rodney McLeod and Ronald Darby.
Pederson says young guys like Sidney Jones are getting more reps and improving.
This week's mandatory mini camp will be the last time they will be together until training camp in July