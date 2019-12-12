Philadelphia Union USL club to rebrand as Philadelphia Union II

Philadelphia Union announce USL club will rebrand as Union II.



More: https://t.co/5CD1s4rO5G pic.twitter.com/OPzoAqh0bl — Philadelphia Union II (@PhilaUnionII) December 12, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The club Bethlehem Steel FC is no more.Philadelphia Union announced Thursday that its USL club will now be known as Philadelphia Union II."This change further strengthens the bridge from youth to the pros within the Union family and gives academy players and young prospects the chance early on to wear the Union colors and prove they are ready to play for the badge at a first team level," Union Sporting Director Ernst Tanner said in a statement.Union II will continue to play at the Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania."As we will be based in Chester, changing the name to Union II appropriately reflects our player development pathway," said Tim McDermott, Philadelphia Union's Chief Business Officer.The full USL Championship League schedule will be released at a later date.