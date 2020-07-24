Philadelphia Phillies fans are ready for delayed Opening Day 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6331390" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Previewing Phillies '2020 season, Opening Day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6333243" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia fan favorite Monty G went home from the hospital today, four months after contracting COVID-19.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's so much more than baseball. Philadelphia Phillies fans stopping by Citizens Bank Park on Friday wanted to feel a connection to the sport that holds memories and brings family together. And it's back."It means a lot," said Pete Gdovin, who brought his son Lucas as close to the stands as he could for Opening Day."When he was born I always said I wanted to take him to Opening Day. It's just been a lot. I'm happy to be here," said Gdovin.As he spoke he became emotional: COVID-19 has taken its toll. Gdovin is a physicians assistant at Capital Health's ER in Trenton."When all of this happened, I didn't know if I would get this opportunity. So I was really happy to take him down today," he said.Healthcare workers from Nemours DuPont Hospital for Children and Jefferson Health will be honored with their own photo cutouts sitting in the stands in the place of real-life fans.Fan recordings will echo throughout the stadium."Even though it's fake noise it's going to be wonderful," says Joe Quigley of Springfield.It's a bittersweet day for Linda Redfern and so many who work at the ballpark and never miss an Opening Day."You feel like you lost something. This would have been my 22nd season and no work," said Redfern.Tonight, the TV will do just fine."Something to look forward to, the city of brotherly love, we are back!"If you are interested in sitting in the stands, albeit a cutout, you can!$40 buys you a cutout and the money goes to Phillies Charities.