Sports

Phillies introduce Joe Girardi as new manager

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies officially introduced Joe Girardi as the team's new skipper on Monday.

Girardi was joined by General Manager Matt Klentak at Pass and Stow at Citizens Bank Park

You can watch the full press conference here:







Girardi was hired as the 55th manager in Phillies franchise history.
He replaces Gabe Kapler who was fired after two disappointing seasons.

55-year-old Girardi played 15 MLB seasons.

He was National League 'Manager of the Year' in 2006 with the Marlins.

Girardi managed the Yankees from 2008 to 2017, with 6 playoff appearances and a 2009 World Series win against the Phillies.

Now Girardi will don red pinstripes and wear number 25.

He received a 3 year contract with a club option for 2023.

Fans were pretty excited about the announcement last week and hope Girardi brings the turnaround the Phillies need.

"He beat us in 2009. he's going to bring one to Philly now," exclaimed Brooks Morris of Harrisburg.

Joe Lattera of South Philadelphia added, "He'll help them. They still gotta get pitching. He ain't gonna play, so."

Phillies fan Darren Phister told 6abc, "Out of all the managers they could have picked from, he was top of my list."

As for Meredith Brisbane of East Falls, "This was a tough year for us, so I mean I guess anything we can get right now we'll take it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssouth philadelphiaphilliesphillies
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man sought as person of interest in N.J. couple's slaying
Video captures driver violently crashing into several parked cars
Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during rush hour
SEPTA train strikes pedestrian in Swarthmore
Philadelphia police officer injured in crash
High school QB critically injured in championship game
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, nice today
Show More
New concerns over 'dip powder' manicures
Nationals Park fans boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
Suspects wanted for robbing Five Guys in Northeast Philadelphia: Police
Man dies after being shot in head in Philadelphia: Police
Retired Supreme Court Justice Kennedy awarded Liberty Medal
More TOP STORIES News