Phillies introduce Joe Girardi as new manager

New Phillies manager Joe Girardi says he loves the passion of Philadelphia and feels their passion



“I’m selfish I want to win” @6abc #phillies pic.twitter.com/7KakuBrd9c — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) October 28, 2019

Joe Girardi says he wants the Phillies to Play hard for the fan base, for that little girl or that little boy who is in the stands that night!



“Whatever it takes to win”@6abc #Phillies #JoeGirardi pic.twitter.com/UyKBSPK2UZ — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) October 28, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies officially introduced Joe Girardi as the team's new skipper on Monday.Girardi was joined by General Manager Matt Klentak at Pass and Stow at Citizens Bank ParkYou can watch the full press conference here:Girardi was hired as the 55th manager in Phillies franchise history.He replaces Gabe Kapler who was fired after two disappointing seasons.55-year-old Girardi played 15 MLB seasons.He was National League 'Manager of the Year' in 2006 with the Marlins.Girardi managed the Yankees from 2008 to 2017, with 6 playoff appearances and a 2009 World Series win against the Phillies.Now Girardi will don red pinstripes and wear number 25.He received a 3 year contract with a club option for 2023.Fans were pretty excited about the announcement last week and hope Girardi brings the turnaround the Phillies need."He beat us in 2009. he's going to bring one to Philly now," exclaimed Brooks Morris of Harrisburg.Joe Lattera of South Philadelphia added, "He'll help them. They still gotta get pitching. He ain't gonna play, so."Phillies fan Darren Phister told 6abc, "Out of all the managers they could have picked from, he was top of my list."As for Meredith Brisbane of East Falls, "This was a tough year for us, so I mean I guess anything we can get right now we'll take it."