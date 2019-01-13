PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Philadelphia Phillies owner, GM meet with Bryce Harper in Las Vegas

EMBED </>More Videos

Philadelphia Phillies owner, GM meet with Bryce Harper in Las Vegas. Watch this exclusive report from Action News at 11pm on January 12, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Both the owner and the general manager of the Philadelphia Phillies met with one of the Major League Baseball's top free agents on Saturday.

Owner John Middleton and GM Matt Klentak arrived home in Philadelphia just hours after a meeting with Bryce Harper.

The baseball world has been holding its collective breath awaiting Harper's decision.

Action News met with Middleton and Klentak and we asked them how it all went.

In this Sept. 26, 2018 photo, Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper, looks at the baseball field from their dug out before the start of the Nationals last home game of the season.



"I think it was really positive," Middleton said. "We really got to see the man. We watched the player for years, but we got to understand the man, what he'd be like in the dugout, the clubhouse, the community."

"It was really impressive to spend time with him, know him better, answer his questions, we got to ask him some questions, learn about him," said Klentak. "I think that's a really important step in any negotiation, is kind of understanding what the other party is looking for - and now we'll see where it takes us."

Harper, 26, is one of the younger players ever to hit free agency with an MVP and six All-Star appearances on his resume.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia PhilliesPhillies
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
Nolan Arenado doesn't reach deal with Rockies, might still avoid arbitration
Phillies avoid arbitration with 5 players, but not Aaron Nola
Phillies avoid salary arbitration with Hector Neris and Jerad Eickhoff
Phillies to meet with Harper in Vegas, report says
More Philadelphia Phillies
SPORTS
Cowboys out of the playoffs, lose to Rams 30-22
Nolan Arenado doesn't reach deal with Rockies, might still avoid arbitration
Pa. Gov. Wolf makes a sweet bet on Eagles vs. Saints game
Eagles-Saints Preview
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning for parts of NJ, Del.
Several overnight crashes blamed on snowy conditions
Region wakes up to Sunday morning snow
Cowboys out of the playoffs, lose to Rams 30-22
Eagles land in New Orleans ahead of battle with Saints
Eagles fans pack New Orleans streets while awaiting Saints
Landscaper asks customer to bury dead pet, instead buries daughter
Police say Utah teen crashed car during 'Bird Box Challenge'
Show More
New details emerge of California police officer's ambush murder
Police search for missing mom in Texas
Man, 75, killed in vehicle crash in Delaware
Man left critical after shooting in North Philadelphia
Police: Woman may have deliberately crashed vehicle into another in Philly
More News