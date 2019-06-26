Phillies pitchers visit patients at Wilmington hospital

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- After two wins in a row, you can consider this a third for the Phillies.Pitchers Vince Velasquez and JD Hammer visited patients at the Nemours-Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children in Wilmington.They brought smiles to the kid's faces as they posed for pictures, signed autographs and handed out gift bags full of Phillies goodies.The Phils spent some nice time with the kids providing them a much-needed break from treatment at the hospital.