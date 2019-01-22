PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --"Being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame is every boy's dream. To stand on that stage in Cooperstown and deliver your acceptance speech in front of baseball's most enthusiastic fans is something that every baseball player aspires to achieve, and Roy was no exception. But that was not Roy's goal. It was not his goal to have those three letters after his signature. His goal was to be successful every single day of his 16-year career. Tonight's announcement is the end result of that effort. If only Roy were here to personally express his gratitude for this honor, what an even more amazing day this would be. I would like to extend special thanks to the baseball writers for the overwhelming percentage of votes that Roy received in his first year on the ballot. It means so much to me, Braden and Ryan."
- Brandy Halladay
"Roy Halladay made an indelible, unforgettable mark on Phillies history during his time with us. From his perfect game to his postseason no-hitter to his Cy Young Award, his accomplishments in red pinstripes are nothing short of legendary, and his placement in the Hall of Fame is well deserved. Even more impressive was the way Roy carried himself off the field, always giving back not just to his teammates, but more so to his community, whether it was here in Philadelphia or in the Pinellas County area. For all he accomplished as a player and everything he stood for as a person, Doc will forever remain in the hearts of Phillies fans everywhere. My heartfelt congratulations go out Brandy, Braden and Ryan."
- John Middleton, Phillies Managing Partner
"Roy's accomplishments speak for themselves, but what I will always remember is talking to him following his perfect game and how anxious he was to give Chooch all the credit for his performance and that was so typical of how he carried himself during his four years with us. And, of course, we all treasure the watches he gave us. Everyone associated with the team was given a very special memento that said 'We did it together,' which was symbolic of not just Roy the pitcher but also Roy the man."
- David Montgomery, Phillies Chairman
"People like to throw the word 'ace' around a lot, but Roy Halladay was a true 'ace.' In his time with the Phillies, he completed more games than anyone else in baseball, because his mindset was to pitch at least 9.0 innings. He was one of the most prepared guys I've ever been around and put more work into preparing for his next start than anyone I'd ever seen. Roy had great control with a tremendous arsenal of pitches and even if he didn't have his best stuff on a particular day, he'd still find a way for his team to win. He was an unquestioned leader on our team because with Roy it was never about him, but always about the people around him. We all miss Roy every day and I'm so thankful to have called him a friend. Congratulations to his whole family, especially Brandy, Braden and Ryan, on an honor that is very well deserved."
- Charlie Manuel
"Roy, much like another Phillies icon, Chase Utley, held himself to the highest standard an athlete could ever hold himself to. His dedication and commitment to the excellence of his craft was second to none. He was a quiet leader who chose to lead by example. Shortly after he retired, we had an opportunity to include Roy as a consultant and his impact, while short-lived, was significant. He was a special man who achieved so much in a relatively short period of time."
- Ruben Amaro Jr.
"Not only was Doc a great pitcher and teammate, he was an even greater person and a tremendous ambassador for the game of baseball. He loved being in the clubhouse with his sons and having them experience the feeling of being a member of the team. Brandy played such a big role in helping Doc find his way to fame and it will be such a great day for her and the boys, filled with so many different emotions."
- Rich Dubee
"Roy was such a great family man and teammate, beloved by Phillies fans. His teammates watched him train and I believe that pushed them to be better. He studied the game, its mechanics and mental side and was always willing to share his wealth of knowledge with anyone interested. Roy was indeed a 'man for all seasons.' After retiring, he established an office at the minor league complex to mentor young Phillies, which was his secret love. I could go on and on, but I'll end by thanking the baseball writers who recognized Roy Halladay as a first-ballot member. His family, friends and teammates only wish he could be here."
- Mike Schmidt, Phillies Hall of Famer
"I enjoyed my short time playing alongside Roy. He was a great competitor who had an impressive work ethic. I'm sure it means so much to his family to have him honored in this way. Welcome to the Hall, Roy."
- Jim Thome, Hall of Famer
"One of the great pleasures of my career was being able to play behind a man like Roy Halladay. He was fierce. He was competitive. He was focused. But, most of all, he was great. Not just a great player but also a great teammate and a great friend. On the field, Roy wanted nothing more than to bring another championship to Philadelphia. Off the field, he wanted nothing more than to be the best husband and father he could be. He was someone I admired then and still do today. Jen and I send not just our congratulations to Brandy, Braden and Ryan, but also our thanks for sharing Roy with us and the city of Philadelphia."
- Chase Utley
"Congratulations to Roy and the Halladay family on Roy's induction into baseball's Hall of Fame, a place you knew he was destined for if you ever had the opportunity to witness his dominance! The days Doc would take the ball you knew you had to be your very best because there was zero doubt in anyone's mind that you would receive anything less from him! When Roy decided to come to Philadelphia, it was for one reason, to win a championship, and we wanted nothing more than to share in that moment of glory with him. Although we never accomplished that with him, it doesn't take away from all that he was able to accomplish during his career. Anyone that has ever heard the name Roy Halladay wishes he were here for us all to celebrate this moment of greatness and give thanks for the many memories he gave us on the playing field but even more importantly the ones we all got to create when he took off his Superman cape, gave that big ol' cheesy smile and made you feel like you had known him all your life! Congrats Doc, you are forever enshrined in baseball greatness!!"
- Jimmy Rollins
"I consider myself very fortunate to have played alongside Roy. He defined work ethic and how to prepare yourself to win. He wasn't about the spotlight and never wanted to take credit away from his teammates. He now finally gets the credit he deserves. He completely reinvented himself in order to succeed at the major league level and in a game of failure he didn't lose much. If you did beat him, he would make sure you never did again. There's a part of him that I take with me every time I prepare for my games and step out onto that mound. I congratulate Brandy, Braden and Ryan on Roy Halladay's election to the Baseball Hall of Fame. He had such an amazing impact on so many baseball players and future stars."
- Cole Hamels
"There is not another name on the ballot that deserves his place in the Hall of Fame more than Doc! He set the bar for every other starter in the league."
- Roy Oswalt
"Roy was one of the greatest teammates I have had the pleasure of taking the field with. He was always the professional and he was always the most prepared player on the field, which came from a work ethic off the field that was the best I have ever seen. Roy was one of the fiercest competitors there has ever been."
- Joe Blanton
"Roy Halladay is a definite first-ballot Hall of Famer. His impact on the game, his teammates, and his craft was undeniable. His peers would tell you that his preparation, execution, desire and commitment to excellence were the best they had ever seen. As a teammate, it was a privilege to participate in and bear witness to his tenacity, competitiveness, execution and all-around greatness. As an opponent, it was an honor to have competed against him regardless of the outcome. Off the field, Doc was a devoted husband, father, friend, teammate and philanthropist, who lent a helping hand to any community he was part of. He embodied everything that is beautiful about baseball and life and everything about him was so authentic. Congratulations to Brandy, Braden, Ryan and the entire Halladay family."
- Raúl Ibañez
"A well-deserved honor for the fiercest competitor I ever had the honor to take the field with. Roy is deeply missed but remembered forever."
- Jayson Werth
"Roy's numbers speak for themselves, but for me it was his work ethic in between starts and the way he treated and respected the game. I know Roy is smiling down on Brandy and the boys today."
- Kyle Kendrick
"Roy was the ultimate competitor and workhorse. He (along with Chase) defined what it meant to be the first to show up and the last to leave. His work ethic was only topped by how brilliant his command was and how nasty his pitches were. He went through the best hitters like a hot knife through butter and did it with ideal efficiency. He rose up on the biggest occasions of his career and he always gave you every ounce of energy he had."
- Brad Lidge
"Congratulations to the Halladay family on an honor bestowed only to those careers that are worthy of Hall of Fame acknowledgment! Roy's work ethic was uncanny and he competed with his teammates over everything, whether it was training physically or mentally. What some may not realize about Roy was how big his heart was. It was an honor to have played with and against a man who I can call a friend."
- Jamie Moyer
"What a day when a guy who is the epitome of a Hall of Famer actually becomes a Hall of Famer! I couldn't be happier for him and his family. I was fortunate enough to play with someone who was considered larger than life (which he was), but found out he was an even bigger competitor than I thought. On a personal level, Doc treated me like I was someone. I may have just been a utility guy, but Doc saw me as more because he saw me prepare. He was a superstar who had his finger on the pulse of the clubhouse and he knew who prepared to win and who prepared just to prepare. He respected the game more than anything and he respected everything about being a great pitcher who was part of a legacy in Philadelphia!"
- Kevin Frandsen
