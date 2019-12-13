Sports

Phillies sign Didi Gregorius to 1-year contract

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius prepares to take batting practice before Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Didi Gregorius is officially heading to Philly.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced Friday the shortstop has signed a one-year-contract.

Gregorius, 29, appeared in 82 games with the New York Yankees in 2019, batting .238 with 14 doubles, 16 home runs, 61 RBI and 47 runs scored.

Over the last four seasons (2016-19), Gregorius, who played exclusively at shortstop, ranks fourth among all major league shortstops in home runs (88), trailing only Trevor Story (123), Francisco Lindor (118) and Javier Baez (100).

He is also tied for fifth in RBI (304), eighth in slugging percentage (.467) and 10th in extra-base hits (193) in that same span.

Gregorius has spent parts of eight major league seasons with the Cincinnati Reds (2012), Arizona Diamondbacks (2013-14) and Yankees (2015-19), appearing in 851 games.

He is a career .264 hitter with 145 doubles, 19 triples, 110 home runs, 417 RBI and 417 runs scored.

He has appeared in 828 games at shortstop, where he boasts a .979 fielding percentage, the fourth-best among players with at least 800 games played at the position since 2012. He led American League shortstops with a .987 mark in 2018.

A native of the Netherlands, Gregorius was originally signed by Cincinnati as an amateur free agent in August of 2007.

Gregorius will wear No. 18.
