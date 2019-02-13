Phillies single-game tickets on sale Wednesday

Wednesday is a big day for Phillies fans.Single-game tickets for all 81 regular season home games at Citizens Bank Park go on sale starting at 9 a.m. on phillies.com.Fans can also call the Phillies Ticket Services Line at 215-463-1000 or visit the West Ticket Windows (on Wednesday only) at Citizens Bank Park. There is free parking in Lot S.Meanwhile, pitchers and catchers hit the field in Clearwater, Florida for their first spring training workouts.The Phillies new all-star catcher J.T. Realmuto tried on his No. 10 jersey for the first time on Tuesday.General Manager Matt Klentak says the Realmuto deal does not prevent them from going after Manny Machado or Bryce Harper.Both free agents are still available.-----