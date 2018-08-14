SPORTS
espn

Phillies trade RHP Jake Thompson to Brewers for cash considerations

CHICAGO -- The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired once-promising pitching prospect Jake Thompson from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations and optioned him to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

The 24-year-old right-hander is 7-8 with a 4.87 ERA in 18 starts and 30 appearances since debuting with Philadelphia in 2016. He was drafted in the second round by Detroit in 2012.

The Brewers also designated right-hander Alec Asher for assignment on Tuesday.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbalec asherjake thompsonmilwaukee brewersphiladelphia phillies
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Eagles QB Christian Hackenberg: 'Feels good' to be back on the field
Eagles' Lane Johnson ready to face Patriots, stands by comments
Eagles' Carson Wentz says it'll be close call to play Week 1
Phillies host Red Sox while battling Braves
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Multiple people injured in Cheltenham Walmart shooting
'Black Panther' prom mom indicted for social security fraud
Report details sex abuse by more than 300 Catholic priests
Jim Gardner speaks with AG Josh Shapiro on PA priest sex abuse report
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
Superintendent accused of defecating on track to receive $100,000
Bottles, balloons, basketball flow down Schuylkill River
Fire erupts after truck crashes into pizzeria in Frenchtown
Show More
Cars plunge as highway bridge collapses in Italy; 20 killed
Penn, CHOP, Wills Eye make best hospitals lists
AccuWeather: Evening Downpours; Then A Heat Wave
Gov. Murphy issues state of emergency in Ocean County, N.J.
Person struck by N.J. Transit train on River Line in Burlington Co.
More News