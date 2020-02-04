Philly Philly! 2nd anniversary of Eagles winning the Super Bowl

But two years ago, Doug Pederson, Nick Foles, and the Philadelphia Eagles were celebrating their Super Bowl victory.
It was February 4, 2018, when the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33.
It was the first Super Bowl title for Philadelphia.
The biggest play of the game would be known as Philly Special.
made the call, made the touchdown and made history.
Watch more highlights on the finale TONIGHT 9PM ET/PT on Showtime.
Foles caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton on the play, giving the Eagles have a 22-12 halftime lead over New England.
It began with Foles suggesting the play to Pederson.
"Philly Philly?" Foles asked.
Pederson replied "Yeah, let's do it."
With 34 seconds left in the half, Foles lined up at quarterback before shifting behind the right side of the offensive line as Corey Clement took the snap. Foles paused at the line of scrimmage before running to the end zone as Burton took a reverse pitch from Clement.
The Eagles unleashed the Philly Special two years ago today

Crazy.
It's receiving TD time!
Eagles fans celebrated through the streets of Philadelphia.