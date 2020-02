Kobe Bryant custom made tribute casket features 5 replica NBA Finals trophies

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina man created an honorary casket for Kobe Bryant , his daughter Gianna and the seven other people who died in the January helicopter crash.Fletcher Collins, of Bladen County, owns Glorious Custom Designs. He said a friend of Kobe reached out to him and requested the casket.It is themed in Lakers purple and gold. It features pictures of Kobe, Gianna and Lakers fans. It also has a replica of the Lakers basketball court adorned with five Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophies--the same number of NBA titles Kobe won during his career. A public memorial service is being held Monday in Los Angeles for Kobe and Gianna. Collins' casket is at that memorial.