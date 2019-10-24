Sports

POLL: Do you like the Joe Girardi hire for the Phillies?

The Philadelphia Phillies are hiring former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi as their next skipper, a source confirmed to ESPN.

A formal announcement is expected later on Thursday.

Girardi replaces Gabe Kapler, who was fired after two disappointing seasons, including an 81-81 campaign in 2019.

Girardi, 55, played 15 seasons in the Majors, winning three championships with the Yankees. He has spent 11 years as a manager, and guided the Yankees to a title in 2009.

How do you feel about the hiring? Sound off in our poll question.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphia philliesaction news sports
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Report: Philadelphia Phillies hire Joe Girardi as new manager
Philadelphia police chief inspector arrested on sex assault charges
Police question 2nd suspect in shooting death toddler
Woman killed trying to help Astros fan in deadly crash
Bodycam video shows police rescuing teen from suicide attempt in NJ
Jason Segel photobombs couple during Philly engagement shoot
Man stabbed to death in Center City Philadelphia
Show More
More than 40 bullets fired, 2 injured at Trenton gas station
Pedestrian struck in Cherry Hill, N.J.
AccuWeather: Sunny, Milder Today
Car runs red light, crashes, narrowly misses family crossing street
Vigil held for mother killed while crossing street in Tioga-Nicetown
More TOP STORIES News