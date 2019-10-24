POLL: Do you like the Joe Girardi hire for the Phillies?

The Philadelphia Phillies are hiring former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi as their next skipper, a source confirmed to ESPN.A formal announcement is expected later on Thursday.Girardi replaces Gabe Kapler, who was fired after two disappointing seasons, including an 81-81 campaign in 2019.Girardi, 55, played 15 seasons in the Majors, winning three championships with the Yankees. He has spent 11 years as a manager, and guided the Yankees to a title in 2009.How do you feel about the hiring? Sound off in our poll question.