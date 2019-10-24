Report: Philadelphia Phillies hire Joe Girardi as new manager

BREAKING: A source says the #Phillies have hired Joe Girardi as manager. An announcement could come today. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) October 24, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies have hired Joe Girardi as their new manager, a source tells MLB.com.Todd Zolecki, the Phillies reporter for MLB, reports an announcement should be expected later Thursday.Girardi, 55, also interviewed with the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs for their openings.Girardi replaces former manager Gabe Kapler who was fired on October 10 after two seasons at the helm.Phillies managing partner John Middleton is hoping new leadership can push the Phillies into the postseason next season.The Phillies were 20-36 in two Septembers under Kapler. They were only two games behind in the NL wild-card standings after beating Atlanta on Sept. 18 this season but lost eight of the next nine, including a five-game sweep at Washington. They finished eight games behind Milwaukee for the second wild card and 16 behind the first-place Braves in the NL East.Last year, the Phillies had a one-game lead in the division on Aug. 11 before going 15-31 the rest of the way."I kept bumping up against the September collapses," Middleton said. "Ultimately, I felt if I were to bring Gabe back, I had to feel very confident we would have a different outcome in 2020."