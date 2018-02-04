Proud Parents, Proud Eagles Fans

This trip to Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis, Minnesota has been a busy week but wonderful experience.I was attending an enclosed rooftop party in downtown when a very vibrant woman came over to me and said, "I love your green dress." I responded, "it's all for the Eagles."She gave me a high-five and that's when I learned she is Diane Long, the mother of Eagles defensive end Chris Long.What a great surprise! She quickly introduced me to her husband Howie. We talked for quite some time, sharing our enthusiasm for this special Eagles team. I even met Diane's best friend who happens to be a big fan of Action News and watches me daily back home, so that help break the ice even more.It was a great night and wonderful to meet Diane and Howie. And it all started with a conversation and compliment about a green dress.----------