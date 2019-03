DeSean Jackson to the #Eagles, sources tell me and @RapSheet — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wide receiver DeSean Jackson is reportedly coming back to the Philadelphia Eagles.According to NFL's Mike Garafolo, Jackson will be coming back to Philadelphia.Sources told ESPN earlier today that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been actively shopping for a potential trade and the Birds would be a perfect fit.Trading Jackson would free up $10 million in salary-cap space for the Bucs.