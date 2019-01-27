U.S. & WORLD

Security preparations underway for Super Bowl LIII

Security preparations underway for Super Bowl LIII. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 27, 2019.

ATLANTA (WPVI) --
Super Bowl week has arrived, and we're getting a peek inside the security command center.

There is a huge police presence in and around Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta where the Patriots will play the Rams next Sunday.

There are thousands of security cameras that are being watched by dozens of law enforcement agents.

The city has several thousand local, state and federal agents patrolling the streets.

Security officials meet every morning to review and update strategies for the game.

More than a million people are expected to come to Atlanta for the game.

