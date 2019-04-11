nba playoffs

Phila Unite: Simmons sends Air Jordan 1s to Wentz, Hart, Hoskins

The Philadelphia 76ers playoff run starts this Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets.

And fans can show their team support by wearing the new "Phila Unite" gear.

From sweatshirts to hats to decals, everything has the logo that combines the bell, inspired by imagery from Philadelphia's 1976 bicentennial celebration, and the segmented snake, a hidden feature on the City Edition uniform that is derived from Benjamin Franklin's historically-significant political cartoon of 1754.

They also made custom "Phila Unite" Air Jordan 1s, but there are only 10 pairs available for celebrity fans.

Ben Simmons sported the new pair heading to Wednesday night's game.



Simmons said that he was sending pairs to Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, comedian Kevin Hart, and actor Jesse Williams.



"Yo @kevinhart4real @cj_wentz. Been working on a pair of @sixers #PhilaUnite kicks for ya. #HereTheyCome," Simmons tweeted.

In response, Wentz tweeted a GIF of a smiling SpongeBob Squarepants.

Hart tweeted, "Let's gooooooooo......I can't wait to see what your cooking up!!!!! #PhilaUnite"

Not wanting to be left out, Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins tweeted eye emojis and a Chris Farley GIF at Simmons.

Simmons responded, "Got you! Gotta wear them to home game arrivals though."

Hoskins agreed, "Won't stop wearin' em til y'all bring that title back home.

Every fan attending Game 1 at the Wells Fargo Center will receive a "Phila Unite" blue t-shirt.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnba playoffsaction news sportsphiladelphia 76ers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NBA PLAYOFFS
Emotional Embiid 'can't explain' Game 7 loss
Hype Video: Action News is ready for Game 7
Wentz, Hoskins, van Riemsdyk ring bell before Game 3
On to Toronto! Sixers Look to Change History
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News