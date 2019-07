#Sixers taking their shot with PG Ben Simmons - @6abc has learned that they have signed @BenSimmons25 to the 5-year max extension. #HereTheyCome @sixers — mark meany (@markmeany) July 15, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers have signed point guard Ben Simmons to a five-year contract extension.Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.However, ESPN earlier reported the deal would likely be worth $170 million.