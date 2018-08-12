SPORTS
Source: Eagles' signing of Christian Hackenberg no reflection of Carson Wentz's health

Tim McManus
The Philadelphia Eagles signed quarterback Christian Hackenberg on Sunday, the team announced.

The move is not related to the health of quarterback Carson Wentz, who is recovering from a torn ACL and LCL, a source said.

It also has nothing to do with the neck spasms that sidelined Nick Foles last week. Rather, the Eagles just want to bring Hackenberg in for what remains of the preseason to get a look at him.

Hackenberg, the former second-round pick out of Penn State, was unable to beat out his competition in two seasons with the New York Jets. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders in May for a conditional seventh-round pick. The Raiders waived him in June, however, negating the trade.

The 23-year-old Hackenberg had an uneven career at Penn State. He threw 20 touchdowns to 10 interceptions his freshman year but saw a decrease in completion percentage and TD throws over the next two seasons.

Wentz continues to eye Week 1 for a return, but is being held out of team drills in practice until he is cleared for contact by the medical staff. He is backed up by Foles, the Super Bowl MVP, and Nate Sudfeld. Joe Callahan is currently fourth on the depth chart.

As of now, the Eagles are carrying five QBs on their summer roster.

The Eagles waived/injured center Ian Park.
