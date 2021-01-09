Sources: Philadelphia 76ers await NBA ruling on Saturday's game vs. Denver Nuggets

Here are the Sixers finally arriving back home to Philadelphia by bus around 12:30am last night from New York where they quarantined at their hotel for nearly 24 hours



PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers returned to Philadelphia early Saturday morning as the team awaits the NBA's ruling on the submission of a contact-tracing report of several players who shared close proximity to guard Seth Curry, sources told 6abc and ESPN.The Sixers' list of seven players placed in the health and safety protocol based on close recent contact to Curry -- who tested positive for the coronavirus -- could leave them short of the league-mandated eight players required to start Saturday's 3 p.m. ET game against the Denver Nuggets at the Wells Fargo Center.The Sixers also had one staff member test positive Friday, according to an ESPN source.The team had been quarantined in New York after Curry tested positive for COVID-19 early in the Sixers' loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night in New York. Curry was hustled off the floor and into isolation, sources said.Sources told 6abc, the Sixers unexpectedly spent Thursday night in a lower Manhattan hotel after facing Brooklyn instead of boarding their charter flight home, as a precaution to isolate and contain any potential outbreak when they learned of Curry's positive test. Sources said the Sixers made this decision in the best interest of the health and safety of their players, staff and families back home.They then boarded a series of separate buses at around 11 p.m. Friday for the drive back to Philadelphia, sources said.The team had two tests Friday morning, a rapid COVID-19 test and the PCR test.Curry, who did not play against the Nets due to a sore ankle, was on the bench in the first quarter before being removed and placed in isolation when the team found out about his test. Curry sat next to Joel Embiid and slapped hands with Ben Simmons, before being removed and placed in isolation.As it stands, seven players have been placed in the NBA health and safety protocol because they had close, recent contact to Curry, and that includes star player Joel Embiid.The Sixers await the league's evaluation of the circumstances surrounding those seven players' individual cases to discover if it is possible that at least two of them could be cleared on Saturday to spare a postponement. The NBA's contact-tracing guidelines could determine different clearances for different players, including isolation periods anywhere from zero to seven days.While Curry's rapid test Thursday was negative, his PCR test, which is more accurate, came back positive.Curry had a confirmatory test Friday to help determine the accuracy.Curry did play Wednesday against Washington. No other players on any of the three teams have any known positive cases at this time.Per NBA protocol, Curry will miss at least 12 days with his positive test. Any player who has tested positive for COVID-19 cannot exercise for at least 10 days and then must undergo evaluated individual workouts for another two days before re-joining the team.For now, the Sixers are down to six available players: All-Star forward Ben Simmons, centers Dwight Howard and Tony Bradley, rookie guards Tyrese Maxey and Isaiah Joe and guard Dakota Mathias.The Nuggets arrived in Philadelphia late Friday afternoon. Sources tell 6abc the Nuggets expect to play unless they hear something differently from the NBA. They were without talented young forward Michael Porter Jr., who continues to be sidelined under health and safety protocols for an indefinite period of time, sources said. Porter, 22, has been in the protocol since last Thursday as a result of contract tracing.The 76ers will find out today if the NBA will clear at least two players from the safety protocol list.The Houston Rockets-Oklahoma City Thunder had an opening night game postponed when the Rockets had only seven eligible players.----6abc's Jeff Skversky and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski contributed to this report.