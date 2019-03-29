Sports

South Jersey boy with cerebral palsy throws Opening Day first pitch

Before the Bryce Harper's debut, an 11-year-old brought the Citizen's Bank Park crowd to its feet.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Before Andrew McCutchen's laser shot and prior to Bryce Harper's first at-bat as a Phillie, a New Jersey boy brought the Citizens Bank Park crowd to its feet.

Eleven-year-old Daniel Scharff of Audubon, N.J., threw out the ceremonial first pitch, delivering a strike to the Phanatic that set the course for a victorious Phillies' opener.

"I'm really good at pitching," said a confident Scharff.

Scharff was born with mild cerebral palsy and recently underwent surgery to lengthen and rotate his legs. He was selected to throw the pitch by Nemours duPont Pediatrics, where he also receives treatment.

The opening pitch fulfilled a childhood dream of his, much to the delight of his parents.

"Without the great people at duPont, we wouldn't be here," his father, David, said.

Ali Gorman featured Daniel on Action News on Wednesday. Watch the segment below.

11-year-old boy throwing out first pitch on Phillies opening day: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 4pm on March 27, 2019.

