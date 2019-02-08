SPORTS FLASH

Does Tobias Harris deal make 76ers team to beat in the East?

Jeff Skversky addresses the 76ers' odds of winning the East after acquiring a fourth all-star caliber player prior to the NBA trade deadline.

Jeff Skversky discusses whether the addition of Tobias Harris, a fourth all-star caliber player, along with center Boban Marjanovic and stretch-4 Mike Scott make the 76ers the team to beat in the Eastern Conference.

Chime in below with your opinion and comment on our Facebook post. The sports guys will reveal the results of the poll during next week's Sports Flash.

Clippers trade Tobias Harris to 76ers in deal involving 6 players
The Clippers have traded Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott to the 76ers for Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala and draft picks.
ESPN: 76ers acquire Tobias Harris in blockbuster deal. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 6, 2019.

Newest 76ers show off dance moves. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 7, 2019.

