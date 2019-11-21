Sports

Is it time to be concerned about Carson Wentz?

By
With six games remaining, the Philadelphia Eagles have a fairly clear route to the postseason, trailing Dallas by just one game. The team has a tough test Sunday vs. Seattle, but the road is much easier in the weeks after.


One factor that may derail the team's playoff hopes is its offense, specifically quarterback Carson Wentz. The Eagles QB has struggled in recent weeks, completing only 50 percent of his passes in Week 11 and posting an NFL-worst 1 TD in the 4th quarter.


In this week's 6abc Sports Flash, we ask if Carson Wentz can get going to lead the Birds to the playoffs.

Vote in this week's poll below:
