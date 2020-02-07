What's wrong with the Sixers?

What's going on with the Sixers?
That's the question fans and the media are asking after the team dropped its fourth straight game to fall to 31-21, 6th in the East.
Poor play, questions about chemistry and coaching have been areas of concern all season. Even former Sixer Charles Barkley took the team to task.
In this week's 6abc Sports Flash, Ducis Rodgers tackles the team's litany of issues and whether new additions Glen Robinson III and Alec Burks will help.
