Stephen A. Smith, brings ESPN's 'First Take' broadcast to Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Former Philadelphia sports columnist, Stephen A. Smith, is bringing his show "First Take"-- which airs on Action News' sister network, ESPN-- to the center court of the 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware.Smith is an ambassador for HBCU Week-- an event that highlights Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and for him, this is personal."Being a graduate of an HBCU and recognizing what it did for my life and not just my career, I could never give back enough," he said."I want them to see what you can be. I want them to understand that everything cant be Duke, Stanford or an Ivy League school," Smith added."The purpose of HBCU week is to expose our high school-aged population to HBCUs and to encourage them to consider them for higher learning opportunities," said Ashley Christopher, who started the event which is now in its third year.What started as a college fair with 700 kids turned into 1,600 the following year and now a record number 4,000 students are expected during Friday's event.Along with the sports show, guest speakers like former Eagle Troy Vincent and basketball great Magic Johnson will be on-site, and an HBCU College Fair, with 26 participating universities doing on the spot acceptances and scholarships to students with good transcripts and SAT scores."Show them the sky is the limit if you put your mind to it, and you're focused and dedicated. Anything can happen for you here," said Smith