Study shows sport team rivalry is deal-breaker for women

As it turns out, rooting for the same team can truly trickle down to your love life.
A vinyl graphic decor company, called Fathead, surveyed 2,000 people and found, among other things, that sports rivalries are a huge dealbreaker for women who are obsessed with their team.
Close to 22-percent of women wouldn't even date a guy who rooted for a rival team.
Compare that to just 15-percent of men who said the same.
We can only imagine those numbers are increased around here, where bleeding green is pretty much a requirement.
