Study shows sport team rivalry is deal-breaker for women

As it turns out, rooting for the same team can truly trickle down to your love life.A vinyl graphic decor company, called Fathead, surveyed 2,000 people and found, among other things, that sports rivalries are a huge dealbreaker for women who are obsessed with their team.Close to 22-percent of women wouldn't even date a guy who rooted for a rival team.Compare that to just 15-percent of men who said the same.We can only imagine those numbers are increased around here, where bleeding green is pretty much a requirement.