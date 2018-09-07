U.S. & WORLD

Study shows sport team rivalry is deal-breaker for women

Study shows sport team rivalry is dealbreaker for women. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on September 7, 2018.

As it turns out, rooting for the same team can truly trickle down to your love life.

A vinyl graphic decor company, called Fathead, surveyed 2,000 people and found, among other things, that sports rivalries are a huge dealbreaker for women who are obsessed with their team.

Close to 22-percent of women wouldn't even date a guy who rooted for a rival team.

Compare that to just 15-percent of men who said the same.

We can only imagine those numbers are increased around here, where bleeding green is pretty much a requirement.

