PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Surprise! Fan pops the question during 76ers game

EMBED </>More Videos

Surprise proposal at 76ers game. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 27, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There has been a lot to cheer for at the Philadelphia 76ers games lately and one couple's surprise proposal added to the excitement.

Calel Fox, 37, and Tayla Peters, 26, were contestants on the court during Monday night's game at the Wells Fargo Center.

Tyala was so intent on making her shot, she didn't realize Calel was down on one knee, ready to pop the question when she turned around.

After figuring out what was happening, Tayla said yes and Calel placed the ring on her finger as the 76ers mascot Franklin cheered on.

Calel, a barber and personal trainer, was born in California. Tayla, a RN, is from Yeadon, Delaware County.

The two have been dating for a year, but the couple has known each other for three.

The two met while Calel was a coach for Tayla's son's team.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

And go Sixers!

------
Send a News Tip to Action Newsl
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia 76ers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Sixers hire former Duke, WNBA star Lindsey Harding as full-time scout
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
Raptors-Spurs, Lakers-Celtics among NBA schedule release highlights
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith undergoes foot surgery
Jonah Bolden's 'different' journey to the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA
More Philadelphia 76ers
SPORTS
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News