EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5504869" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Temple Football Playbook: Ducis Rodgers talks with Coach Rod Carey as season kicks off. Part 2.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The college football season has officially kicked off, and that means Temple Football is ready to get rolling.Ducis Rodgers sat down with the new head coach of the Owls, Rod Carey, during this week's Temple Football Playbook.