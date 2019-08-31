Sports

Temple Football Playbook: Ducis Rodgers talks with Coach Rod Carey as season kicks off

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The college football season has officially kicked off, and that means Temple Football is ready to get rolling.

Ducis Rodgers sat down with the new head coach of the Owls, Rod Carey, during this week's Temple Football Playbook.

EMBED More News Videos

Temple Football Playbook: Ducis Rodgers talks with Coach Rod Carey as season kicks off. Part 2.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportstemple owlsaction news sportstemple football playbookcollege footballtemple university
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian track poses major threat to Florida, now Category 4: LIVE RADAR
1 killed in triple shooting in city's Feltonville section
9-year-old-boy shot while playing basketball in Kingsessing
Suspect dead in police-involved shooting in Wilmington
Made In America to kick off on the Ben Franklin Parkway
1 woman killed, another critical after shooting in Southwest Philadelphia
Man shot and killed in West Philadelphia
Show More
Beachgoers enjoy the long holiday weekend
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
Pennsylvania Task Force 1 deploys to south Florida ahead of Dorian
Police investigating report cat was beaten to death by children
Child and adult injured after a burst of gunfire in Chester
More TOP STORIES News