Georgia man 'making bank' after Terrell Owens' storage unit is auctioned off

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (WPVI) -- A man in Georgia says he's "making bank" after he somehow purchased a storage unit belonging to former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens.

According to ABC affiliate WSB in Atlanta, Jim Rice, the owner of Jan's Used Furniture in Griffin, recently purchased a storage unit that belonged to Owens.

Inside the unit were playbooks, football cleats, autographed helmets, clothes and a non-disclosure agreement from an apparent party hosted by Owens.

It's unclear how Owens lost access to the storage unit.

Rice tells WSB he's "making bank" selling these items, most of which have already sold.

Rice said he paid about $4,000 for Owens' unit.
