Fans will be at Eagles game in Pittsburgh, decision on Philly games to come

"We are pleased to welcome back our fans to Heinz Field this Sunday when we host the Philadelphia Eagles," Steelers President Art Rooney said in a statement.
On Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf approved a plan to increase the size of indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than 10% to 25% percent of total capacity. This allows for fans to return to sporting events.
Under the guidance, Heinz Field will be limited to 7,500 total people in the stadium, which includes players, coaches, staff, and fans. And those fans will be Steelers fans.
"Based on these limitations we will only be able to make available to our fans approximately 5,500 seats in the lower seating bowl at Heinz Field, priority will be given to our season ticket holders who did not opt this season," Rooney said.
Under the governor's guidance, Philadelphia's gathering limits can remain in place until city officials decide to change them.
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said the city will wait to announce any changes in the city's gathering rules until Tuesday.
Farley said Philadelphia is the largest, most densely populated city in the state. He said the city has been the hardest hit by the virus and it has large venues which attract people from across the state and country.
The mayor agreed.
"When the governor or folks are getting pressure from legislatures and others to do certain things and to open up more, it's coming from areas that aren't experiencing the type of infection that we are experiencing, even Pittsburgh I think is half our size," Mayor Jim Kenney said, as he continues his self-quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Steelers fans attending Sunday's game will be required to wear masks and follow social distancing protocols.
Tailgating is not permitted in the stadium parking lots, Rooney said.
As Eagles fans wait for word on if they can return, the Philadelphia Union, who play in Chester, Pennsylvania, released a statement supporting Wolf's announcement.
"We will be implementing a series of strict protocols and safety measures to ensure the health and safety of our fans at Subaru Park and will make an announcement shortly with information on the first game that will be open to fans," the Union said.