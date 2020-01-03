Jaworski on Wentz's new weapons, Seattle struggles and predictions

The two teams met back in Week 11 in one of the ugliest games of the season for the Birds' offense, and a forgettable outing for quarterback Carson Wentz.
Former Eagle Ron Jaworski stopped by to preview the outing, giving his take on the new guys, Wentz's struggles vs. Seattle and stopping Russel Wilson.
Three and Out1st Down: Can the new guys carry the Birds to playoff success?
2nd Down: Is Seattle Wentz's kryptonite?
3rd Down: How do you slow down Russell Wilson
Extra Point: Predictions from Jaws and Ducis