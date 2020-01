Jaworski on Wentz's new weapons, Seattle struggles and predictions

Three and Out

The 2019 NFL playoffs are here! Our Philadelphia Eagles are set to host the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at 4:40 p.m. at the Linc.The two teams met back in Week 11 in one of the ugliest games of the season for the Birds' offense, and a forgettable outing for quarterback Carson Wentz But this is a new-look Philly team with emerging contributors like Boston Scott, Greg Ward and Dallas Goedert all making plays while the defense holds opponents in check.Former Eagle Ron Jaworski stopped by to preview the outing, giving his take on the new guys, Wentz's struggles vs. Seattle and stopping Russel Wilson.Can the new guys carry the Birds to playoff success?Is Seattle Wentz's kryptonite?How do you slow down Russell WilsonPredictions from Jaws and Ducis