Sports

Jaworski on Wentz's new weapons, Seattle struggles and predictions

The 2019 NFL playoffs are here! Our Philadelphia Eagles are set to host the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at 4:40 p.m. at the Linc.

The two teams met back in Week 11 in one of the ugliest games of the season for the Birds' offense, and a forgettable outing for quarterback Carson Wentz.

But this is a new-look Philly team with emerging contributors like Boston Scott, Greg Ward and Dallas Goedert all making plays while the defense holds opponents in check.

Former Eagle Ron Jaworski stopped by to preview the outing, giving his take on the new guys, Wentz's struggles vs. Seattle and stopping Russel Wilson.


Three and Out

1st Down: Can the new guys carry the Birds to playoff success?
2nd Down: Is Seattle Wentz's kryptonite?
3rd Down: How do you slow down Russell Wilson
Extra Point: Predictions from Jaws and Ducis
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsthree and outphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump declares Iranian's general's 'reign of terror' over
Man reporting to jail for crash that killed son fires gun
Protest planned to stop taxpayer dollars for Mummers Parade
Fmr. Bucks Co. teacher took 'upskirt' photos of students: D.A.
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Delaware man put Pine-Sol in co-worker's drink: Police
Show More
Wentz ready for NFL playoffs debut against Seahawks
Woman says Ulta Beauty employee in NJ told her she's 'too dark'
3-alarm fire in Kennett Square causes school delays
Nearly $3.2M of pot products sold in Ill. on 1st day
Asbestos in Schools: Philly parents hope for answers at town hall
More TOP STORIES News